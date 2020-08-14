Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NYSE CHRA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,932. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.30.
In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $53,085.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 1,012,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $3,038,307.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,285,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,461. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
