Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE CHRA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,932. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $53,085.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 1,012,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $3,038,307.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,285,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,461. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charah Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.