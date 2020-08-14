Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 56,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $99,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $53,085.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,285,589 shares of company stock worth $3,569,461 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charah Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

