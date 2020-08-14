Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 56,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $99,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $53,085.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,285,589 shares of company stock worth $3,569,461 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
