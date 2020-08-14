Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,380. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

