Cincinnati Insurance Co. Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,024,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,155,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 412.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.64. 5,121,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

