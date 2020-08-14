Cincinnati Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 115,453 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $1,706,000.

OTIS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

