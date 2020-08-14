Cincinnati Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. reduced its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.88. 858,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,316. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

