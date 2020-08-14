Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 4,422 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,291,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,425. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

