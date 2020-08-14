Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Acquires New Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Baxter International comprises approximately 2.6% of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3,854.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,331,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,279 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.50. 2,756,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,342. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.52.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

