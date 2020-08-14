Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. 2,450,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The stock has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

