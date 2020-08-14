Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Invests $1.60 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

