Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Invests $2.05 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.1% of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cincinnati Indemnity Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $17,308,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $46,426,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. 3,934,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

