Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average is $171.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.80.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

