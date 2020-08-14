Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. 1,633,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,221. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

