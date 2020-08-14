Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.3% of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chubb by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 169.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,640,000 after acquiring an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after acquiring an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,592,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after purchasing an additional 804,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. 1,412,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

