Citigroup Boosts Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $18.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,808. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,950,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 411,229 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

