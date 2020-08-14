Citigroup Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,050.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,808.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,687.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,612.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Booking by 71.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

