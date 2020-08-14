Citigroup Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $87.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CONE. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.21.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 452,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

