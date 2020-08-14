Citigroup Raises Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $20.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.85.

FOLD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 15,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,377. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The company had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,693.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,168. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,392,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,282,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 553,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

