Citigroup Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $700.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $613.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $616.25.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $607.61. 4,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $611.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $552.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.41. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

