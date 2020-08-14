Citigroup Trims ADT (NYSE:ADT) Target Price to $13.50

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,712. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts forecast that ADT will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,652 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,618 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.