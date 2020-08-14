CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 318 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

