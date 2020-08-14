CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $15.13 on Friday, reaching $1,501.52. 82,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. The stock has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,489.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,377.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

