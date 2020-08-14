Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 357.89%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

