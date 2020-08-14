Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lifted to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,518. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

