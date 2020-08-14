Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJREF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 38,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,111. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $364.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $262.53 million for the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.