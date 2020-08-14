Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 7.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.28. 1,503,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $268.77 and a 1-year high of $345.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

