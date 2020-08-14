Craig Hallum Raises U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $20.00

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,843. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.75.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, insider Sanjiv Gomes acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,598.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,733.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $97,990 and sold 1,935,211 shares valued at $16,845,594. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

