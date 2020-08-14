CSU Producer Resources Inc. Invests $984,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Mondelez International makes up approximately 3.6% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 220,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 77.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 3,934,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

