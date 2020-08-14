CSU Producer Resources Inc. Invests $984,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Mondelez International makes up approximately 3.6% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 220,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 77.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 3,934,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
