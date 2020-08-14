Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 118.15% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Shares of CELP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 2,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELP. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

