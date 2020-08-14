Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 118.15% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Shares of CELP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 2,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELP. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

