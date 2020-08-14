Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 72.05% and a negative net margin of 42.19%.

NASDAQ CYRN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 2,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Cyren has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.97.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

