Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at TD Securities

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

UFS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. 16,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 191.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domtar will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 32.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 489,496 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 64.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Domtar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,375,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

