Domtar (NYSE:UFS) PT Raised to $26.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut Domtar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:UFS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 191.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domtar will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Domtar by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Domtar by 1,852.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 143.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

