eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.28-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.4-72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.06 million.eGain also updated its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.07-0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,310.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

