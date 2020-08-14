Element Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 12,233,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,219,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

