Element Wealth LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,241,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

