Element Wealth LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. 244,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,297. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.