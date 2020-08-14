Element Wealth LLC Purchases 802 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 8.1% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 382,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

T traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,469,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,470,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.