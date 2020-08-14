Element Wealth LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,562,000 after buying an additional 1,942,249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,395,000 after buying an additional 1,592,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. 4,893,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,342. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

