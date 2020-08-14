Element Wealth LLC Sells 640 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4,124.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Southern by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after acquiring an additional 943,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.