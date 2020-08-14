EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $75.94. 5,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $80.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

