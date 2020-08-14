EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $17.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 142,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. EQT has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.