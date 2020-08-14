Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Announces Earnings Results

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Equillium stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 68,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,474. Equillium has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

EQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

