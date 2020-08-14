Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.78.

EQX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 13,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

