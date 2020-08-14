Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 13,688 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 136.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,960,000 after buying an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after buying an additional 536,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after buying an additional 136,405 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after buying an additional 1,373,135 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,762 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.