Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $177.87. 371,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,918. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

