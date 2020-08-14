Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 292.1% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.04.

DIS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,854. The company has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

