Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.13 on Friday, hitting $1,501.52. The company had a trading volume of 82,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,489.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,377.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

