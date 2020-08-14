Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 156.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 67,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.98. 2,213,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,512. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.