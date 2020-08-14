Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

