Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,693 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,827,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,377,166. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

